$3.26 EPS Expected for Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) to report earnings per share of $3.26 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Cooper Companies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.29. Cooper Companies posted earnings per share of $2.87 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cooper Companies will report full-year earnings of $12.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.30 to $12.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.01 to $13.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cooper Companies.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The medical device company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $679.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.60 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $360.00 price target on Cooper Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target (up from $331.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Cooper Companies from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Cooper Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.27.

Shares of COO stock traded up $4.39 on Wednesday, hitting $298.64. 95,030 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.93. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $228.65 and a 1-year high of $344.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.26 and its 200 day moving average is $309.90.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Allan E. Rubenstein sold 1,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $399,979.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,075,899.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Cooper Companies by 5.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,568 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 35,027 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,797,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the second quarter valued at $1,935,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 24,126 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $8,128,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 118.0% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 30,152 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 16,323 shares during the period. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

Featured Article: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cooper Companies (COO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.