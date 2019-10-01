3,000 Shares in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA

Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIIB. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 152.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 500.0% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Biogen during the second quarter worth about $35,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $4.54 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.76. The stock had a trading volume of 347,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,537,173. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $230.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $358.41.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Biogen Inc will post 32.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $244.00 target price on shares of Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $270.00.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: Put Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.