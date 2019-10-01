34,356 Shares in P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of P H Glatfelter at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLT. Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter worth about $7,313,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter worth about $5,850,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of P H Glatfelter by 8.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,371,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,795,000 after purchasing an additional 344,449 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of P H Glatfelter during the first quarter worth about $2,909,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut P H Glatfelter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

NYSE GLT traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.46. 3,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,759. The company has a market capitalization of $681.56 million, a P/E ratio of 73.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. P H Glatfelter Co has a 12-month low of $9.28 and a 12-month high of $19.84.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The business had revenue of $235.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.05 million. P H Glatfelter had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 18.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that P H Glatfelter Co will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. P H Glatfelter’s dividend payout ratio is presently 247.62%.

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

