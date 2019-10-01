34,990 Shares in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) Purchased by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 34,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in Eaton during the second quarter worth about $311,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Eaton by 0.6% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 284,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its position in Eaton by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in Eaton by 37.1% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its position in Eaton by 1,284.5% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 657,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,759,000 after purchasing an additional 610,037 shares during the period. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 80,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $6,668,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 270,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,350,526.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Deborah L. Mccoy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $237,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,370,332.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,592 shares of company stock valued at $8,501,148 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ETN traded down $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $82.03. 515,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,188,416. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $34.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.44. Eaton Co. PLC has a fifty-two week low of $64.46 and a fifty-two week high of $89.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.93.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.63 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 10.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ETN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Eaton and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $84.00 target price on Eaton and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eaton from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.91.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

