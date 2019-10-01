$433.36 Million in Sales Expected for Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) to announce sales of $433.36 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $490.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $397.00 million. Whiting Petroleum reported sales of $566.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Whiting Petroleum will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $3.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Whiting Petroleum.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.52). Whiting Petroleum had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 0.96%. The business had revenue of $426.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WLL. Imperial Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Whiting Petroleum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.23.

Shares of WLL stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,184,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,393,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Whiting Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $55.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 3.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Whiting Petroleum by 158.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,078,824 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,916 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $4,595,000. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $5,889,000. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 18,666 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Whiting Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $7,818,000. 99.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum Company Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

