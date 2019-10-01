439,040 Shares in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 439,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.66% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EWU. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,165,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,828,000 after acquiring an additional 859,264 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 1,910,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,743,000 after purchasing an additional 693,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,075,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,491,000 after purchasing an additional 584,238 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,870,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,455,000 after purchasing an additional 441,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,597,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,622,000 after purchasing an additional 232,302 shares during the last quarter.

EWU traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.16. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $28.41 and a 12 month high of $34.29.

