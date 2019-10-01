4,610 Shares in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Acquired by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,610 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. MRA Associates USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 245.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.85 on Tuesday, hitting $384.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,101,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,809. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $241.18 and a twelve month high of $399.96. The firm has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $384.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $5.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.26. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 297.37%. The company had revenue of $14.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.30%.

In related news, insider Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.85, for a total value of $727,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 1,003 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.50, for a total transaction of $366,596.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,503 shares of company stock valued at $8,292,527. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on LMT. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $356.00 to $376.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $369.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $367.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

