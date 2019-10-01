49 North Resources (CVE:FNR) Shares Down 20%

Shares of 49 North Resources Inc (CVE:FNR) traded down 20% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, 42,533 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 30% from the average session volume of 60,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.83. The company has a current ratio of 10.07, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

49 North Resources Company Profile (CVE:FNR)

49 North Resources Inc is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital and early stage investments. The firm typically invests in a diversified portfolio of common shares and other securities of resource issuers including all sectors of mineral exploration as well as oil and gas exploration and production around the globe.

See Also: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for 49 North Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 49 North Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.