49,186 Shares in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 49,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Bank of America by 188.4% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 120.6% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 43,613,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,292,056. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.57. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $31.17.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $23.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 25.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America Corp will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $30.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

BAC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Bank of America from $30.50 to $29.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bank of America from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bank of America from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.42.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 5,370 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.78, for a total value of $63,258.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

