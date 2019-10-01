585 Shares in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) Bought by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 585 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GS. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 71.8% in the first quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 146.7% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 148 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 1,153.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 2,900.0% in the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Dane E. Holmes sold 3,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.15, for a total value of $671,454.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

GS stock traded down $2.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $204.62. 1,375,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,662. The company has a market cap of $75.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.57 and its 200 day moving average is $202.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 12-month low of $151.70 and a 12-month high of $234.06.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The investment management company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.73 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 22.09%. Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 22.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This is an increase from Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.79%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $207.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goldman Sachs Group to $273.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

