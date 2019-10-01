$619.05 Million in Sales Expected for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) will announce sales of $619.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Itron’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $611.10 million and the highest is $627.00 million. Itron reported sales of $595.96 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Itron will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.51 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.48 billion to $2.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Itron.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.39. Itron had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The business had revenue of $635.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $598.59 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on ITRI shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Itron in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Itron to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Itron from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Itron has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

NASDAQ ITRI traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 255,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,804. Itron has a 52-week low of $44.35 and a 52-week high of $77.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.09.

In other news, Director Thomas S. Glanville sold 3,000 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $199,140.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares in the company, valued at $863,404.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michel Cadieux sold 34,683 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.13, for a total transaction of $2,467,001.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,303.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,247 shares of company stock worth $3,147,985 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.35% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Itron during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 50.0% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Itron by 145.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 697 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2,199.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.19% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

