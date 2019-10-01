$67.14 Million in Sales Expected for AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) will announce $67.14 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for AppFolio’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $66.40 million to $67.94 million. AppFolio reported sales of $50.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AppFolio will report full year sales of $254.68 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $254.00 million to $255.08 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $321.70 million, with estimates ranging from $314.90 million to $325.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AppFolio.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $63.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.71 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 15.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on APPF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. BidaskClub cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. DA Davidson cut AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut AppFolio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $106.10 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.28.

APPF traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $94.68. The company had a trading volume of 6,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,057. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.07. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.79 and a beta of 1.19. AppFolio has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total transaction of $48,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,094.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 9,701 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $1,019,575.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of AppFolio by 12.2% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in AppFolio by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in AppFolio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in AppFolio by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 186,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,048,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses, such as posting and tracking vacancies, leasing vacant properties, and accounting, as well as facilitating tenant, owner, and vendor communications.

