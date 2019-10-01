Abitibi Royalties (CVE:RZZ) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Abitibi Royalties Inc (CVE:RZZ) were up 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$14.03 and last traded at C$14.03, approximately 360 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $176.83 million and a PE ratio of -98.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.84.

Abitibi Royalties Company Profile (CVE:RZZ)

Abitibi Royalties Inc engages in exploring, evaluating, and promoting mineral properties and other projects in Canada. Its flagship royalty is 3% net smelter return royalty located on the eastern portion of the Canadian Malartic mine, which includes the Jeffrey Zone and the Barnat Extension; and Odyssey North discovery and other portions of the Odyssey project, as well as portions of the East Malartic property.

