Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $8.29

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.29 and traded as high as $7.66. Absolute Software shares last traded at $7.60, with a volume of 21,648 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ABT. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$7.78 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.33.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$32.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.16 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Absolute Software will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Absolute Software news, Senior Officer Mark Grace sold 3,320 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.77, for a total transaction of C$25,796.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$14,918.40.

Absolute Software Company Profile (TSE:ABT)

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

