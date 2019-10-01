Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Trading Down 5.6%

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s stock price was down 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.59 and last traded at $2.71, approximately 1,959,514 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 1,160,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.87.

ACOR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Acorda Therapeutics from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.73.

The company has a market cap of $144.32 million, a PE ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.89.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $50.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.83 million. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 6.18%. Acorda Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Acorda Therapeutics Inc will post -3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACOR. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 11,518 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACOR)

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

