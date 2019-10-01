Adshares (ADS) Market Cap Hits $2.37 Million

Adshares (CURRENCY:ADS) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Adshares token can now be purchased for about $0.0680 or 0.00000805 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. Adshares has a total market capitalization of $2.37 million and approximately $13,686.00 worth of Adshares was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Adshares has traded down 39.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Adshares alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003062 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011872 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00192109 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.60 or 0.01048653 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000175 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00021320 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00093701 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Adshares

Adshares was first traded on July 7th, 2017. Adshares’ total supply is 38,758,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,851,698 tokens. The official website for Adshares is adshares.net. The Reddit community for Adshares is /r/adshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Adshares’ official Twitter account is @adsharesNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Adshares Token Trading

Adshares can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Mercatox and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adshares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adshares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adshares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Adshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Adshares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.