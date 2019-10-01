ADT (NYSE:ADT) Shares Gap Up to $6.27

ADT Inc (NYSE:ADT)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.03, but opened at $6.27. ADT shares last traded at $6.41, with a volume of 2,368,090 shares traded.

ADT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Imperial Capital reduced their price target on shares of ADT from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on shares of ADT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ADT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.16.

ADT (NYSE:ADT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The security and automation business reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). ADT had a negative return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 11.42%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ADT Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.50%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ADT by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,937,632 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $42,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,281 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,406,000. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,885,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of ADT by 170.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,583,601 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $9,691,000 after acquiring an additional 998,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,369,000. 98.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ADT Company Profile (NYSE:ADT)

ADT Inc provides security and automation solutions for homes and businesses in the United States and Canada. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

