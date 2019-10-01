aelf Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.34 Million (ELF)

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. aelf has a total market capitalization of $39.56 million and $7.34 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, aelf has traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be bought for about $0.0740 or 0.00000880 BTC on exchanges including Binance, Ethfinex, Bithumb and Koinex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00191206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01019355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 534,480,100 tokens. The official website for aelf is aelf.io. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling aelf

aelf can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, GOPAX, CoinTiger, Kyber Network, Bithumb, Ethfinex, BigONE, BCEX, Bancor Network, Koinex, Huobi, OKEx, Kucoin, Bibox, IDEX, DDEX, ABCC, AirSwap, Tokenomy, Gate.io, Allbit and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

