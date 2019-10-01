Aeon (AEON) Price Tops $0.28 on Major Exchanges

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Aeon has traded down 21.2% against the US dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00003303 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre, HitBTC and Bittrex. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $4.37 million and approximately $8,291.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00670826 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004213 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003277 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000153 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Aeon Profile

Aeon (CRYPTO:AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin. The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash. The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Aeon

Aeon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

