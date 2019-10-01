Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $107.31.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Affiliated Managers Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $97.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Shares of NYSE:AMG traded down $3.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 539,368. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.01. Affiliated Managers Group has a fifty-two week low of $73.90 and a fifty-two week high of $139.43.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $591.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.89 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a positive return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.61 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Affiliated Managers Group will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Samuel T. Byrne bought 6,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.77 per share, with a total value of $584,905.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,082 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,909.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nathaniel Dalton sold 23,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,767,780.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,346 shares in the company, valued at $16,013,473.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMG. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 13.8% during the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,690,267 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,301,000 after purchasing an additional 691,917 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 5.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,729,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,399,000 after purchasing an additional 92,586 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 26.8% during the second quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 1,232,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $113,528,000 after purchasing an additional 260,100 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 59.9% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,198,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,401,000 after purchasing an additional 449,060 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,179,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $126,354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,655 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affiliated Managers Group

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

