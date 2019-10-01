AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group decreased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 374,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,918 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $6,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2,397.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGNC traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.07. 147,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,290,777. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.02. AGNC Investment Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.27.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 11.47% and a negative net margin of 62.31%. The firm had revenue of $123.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a sep 19 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 12.1%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.70%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BidaskClub raised AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.50 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

