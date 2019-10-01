Aion Hits Market Cap of $23.50 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Aion has a total market capitalization of $23.50 million and $504,368.00 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0664 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges including Koinex, LATOKEN, Radar Relay and Bilaxy. During the last week, Aion has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003031 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012015 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00191206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.34 or 0.01019355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00022410 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00091119 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aion

Aion’s launch date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 353,888,576 tokens. The official website for Aion is aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network.

Aion Token Trading

Aion can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bilaxy, Kucoin, BitForex, Radar Relay, IDEX, Kyber Network, DragonEX, Binance, Koinex, Ethfinex, Bancor Network, RightBTC and Liqui. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

