AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $32.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.72% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

Get AIR LIQUIDE/ADR alerts:

AIQUY has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS AIQUY traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.14. The stock had a trading volume of 24,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,293. The company has a market capitalization of $60.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 1 year low of $23.18 and a 1 year high of $28.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AIQUY. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 179,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,692,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,268,000 after buying an additional 21,798 shares during the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Company Profile

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

Read More: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (AIQUY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIR LIQUIDE/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.