Allianz Technology Trust (LON:ATT) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Allianz Technology Trust PLC (LON:ATT)’s share price shot up 0.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,614 ($21.09) and last traded at GBX 1,600 ($20.91), 76,032 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 14% from the average session volume of 66,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,588 ($20.75).

The company has a market cap of $561.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,423.40.

Allianz Technology Trust Company Profile (LON:ATT)

Allianz Technology Trust PLC is a United Kingdom-based closed-end fund. The Company is an investment company. The Company invests principally in the equity securities of quoted technology companies on an around the world basis with the aim of achieving long-term capital growth in excess of the Dow Jones World Technology Index.

