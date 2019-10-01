Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.12. 300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,579. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.21 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55. Allot Communications has a 12 month low of $5.67 and a 12 month high of $8.34.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $26.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.63 million. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 6.28%. Equities analysts anticipate that Allot Communications will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its position in Allot Communications by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in Allot Communications by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 104,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 12,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. grew its position in Allot Communications by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 965,931 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after acquiring an additional 370,167 shares during the last quarter. 59.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

