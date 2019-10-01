Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.66. Almaden Minerals shares last traded at $0.66, with a volume of 806 shares traded.

Separately, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Almaden Minerals in a report on Thursday, June 27th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Almaden Minerals stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) (TSE:AMM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 47,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

About Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU)

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in its principal property, the Ixtaca (Tuligtic) project that covers an area of approximately 7,200 hectares located in Puebla State, Mexico.

