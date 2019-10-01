ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG cut its stake in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,187,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,973 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $51,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 168,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,319,000 after acquiring an additional 10,460 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 1,735.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 17,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of SDOG traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,780. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.11. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a twelve month low of $36.92 and a twelve month high of $46.44.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.3844 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.