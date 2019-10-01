Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €43.38 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €43.76 ($50.88).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alstom in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price objective on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th.

Get Alstom alerts:

EPA ALO traded down €0.34 ($0.40) on Thursday, hitting €37.69 ($43.83). 956,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €38.27. Alstom has a 52-week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a 52-week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alstom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alstom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.