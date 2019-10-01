Altitude Group (LON:ALT) Receives “Corporate” Rating from FinnCap

FinnCap restated their corporate rating on shares of Altitude Group (LON:ALT) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON ALT traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 53.50 ($0.70). The company had a trading volume of 402,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,709. Altitude Group has a 52 week low of GBX 43.21 ($0.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 119 ($1.55). The stock has a market cap of $38.52 million and a PE ratio of -12.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 80.65 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 97.28.

About Altitude Group

Altitude Group plc provides technology and information solutions to the print, promotional, and clothing industries in the North America and the United Kingdom. The company enables the buyers and sellers of products to interact and trade, through the provision of technology, promotional products, Websites, magazines, search portals, business management software, catalogues, and exhibition services.

