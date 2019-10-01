Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Bought by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 189.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $41,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 119,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 70.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 59,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 34,271 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 53,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Finally, Barings LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 188,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,905,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $40.91. 454,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,760,157. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 1-year low of $39.30 and a 1-year high of $66.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.10. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

Several brokerages have commented on MO. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.