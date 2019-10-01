Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 73.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,428,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,026,362 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned 0.13% of Altria Group worth $114,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Altria Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,965,342,000 after purchasing an additional 525,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,710,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,520,337,000 after purchasing an additional 31,883,878 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Altria Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,937,000 after purchasing an additional 514,526 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,331,000 after acquiring an additional 817,834 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,378,000 after acquiring an additional 552,118 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MO shares. ValuEngine cut Altria Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $68.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $44.00 price target on Altria Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.53.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $41.09. 5,840,781 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,491,912. The stock has a market cap of $74.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.70 and its 200 day moving average is $49.83. Altria Group Inc has a 52-week low of $39.30 and a 52-week high of $66.04.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 51.53% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Altria Group Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 84.21%.

Altria Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

