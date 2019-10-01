Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amalgamated Bank provides personal and commercial banking products and services to working families, unions, commercial real estate industries, healthcare markets, institutional investors, law firms, non-profits and political organizations. The company offers checking, savings, certificates of deposit, money market and individual retirement accounts; home equity lines of credit options, mortgages and personal loans and lines of credit options and commercial loans. It also provides services for online banking and bill pay, organization banking, investment management, small business banking, treasury management, commercial banking and real estate aspects. The company’s operates primarily in Manhattan, Roosevelt Island, Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens, New York; Pasadena, California; and Washington, District Of Columbia. Amalgamated Bank is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AMAL. Barclays reduced their price objective on Amalgamated Bank from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Amalgamated Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $16.02. The company had a trading volume of 83,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,012. Amalgamated Bank has a 52-week low of $14.58 and a 52-week high of $22.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200 day moving average of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $517.46 million and a PE ratio of 11.78.

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $48.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.15 million. On average, research analysts predict that Amalgamated Bank will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,120,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 16.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 884,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after buying an additional 122,905 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Amalgamated Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 712,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after buying an additional 14,694 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Domini Impact Investments LLC purchased a new position in Amalgamated Bank during the second quarter worth about $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.01% of the company’s stock.

Amalgamated Bank Company Profile

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking and retail banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including time deposits, non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

