Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.14.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price target on shares of Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

In other Ambarella news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $85,909.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares in the company, valued at $257,729.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.80, for a total transaction of $371,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,190 shares of company stock worth $6,628,959. Corporate insiders own 6.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 1,338.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella stock traded down $3.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.53. 934,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 599,460. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $30.00 and a 52-week high of $67.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.63 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.89. The company has a quick ratio of 8.64, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 19.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $56.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ambarella will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

