Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.68 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) will report $1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Amc Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.72 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.63. Amc Networks posted earnings per share of $2.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Amc Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.52 to $9.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.63 to $9.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Amc Networks.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $772.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.03 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 127.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS.

AMCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Amc Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Gabelli reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.83.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Amc Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

Amc Networks stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $48.64. The company had a trading volume of 325,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,768. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Amc Networks has a one year low of $46.31 and a one year high of $68.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.33 and a 200 day moving average of $54.29.

Amc Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

