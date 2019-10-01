Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,611 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,918 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $22,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,332,000 after acquiring an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 173.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 810,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,864,000 after acquiring an additional 514,053 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the first quarter worth approximately $440,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in shares of Amdocs by 4.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 18,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $979,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 92.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amdocs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DOX traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $66.10. The stock had a trading volume of 17,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,142. The company has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.28. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $67.57.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is 30.48%.

DOX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Amdocs from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TheStreet upgraded Amdocs from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Amdocs has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services to the communications, pay TV, entertainment, and media industry service providers worldwide. The company offers amdocsONE a line of services designed for various stages of a service provider's lifecycle, including planning, delivery, implementation, and ongoing support, as well as consumer experience and monetization, media and digital, enterprise and connected society, service-driven network, and services and agile operation solutions.

See Also: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX).

Receive News & Ratings for Amdocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amdocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.