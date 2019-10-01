American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,376 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AXP. Rathbone Brothers plc lifted its position in American Express by 9.8% during the first quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 22,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in American Express by 10.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in American Express by 3.6% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 22,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in American Express by 18.4% during the first quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 9,368,737 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,024,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in American Express by 12.2% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 7,340 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 83.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Express to $119.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.49.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653 in the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AXP traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,345,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,845. American Express has a 1 year low of $89.05 and a 1 year high of $129.34. The firm has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $120.40 and its 200 day moving average is $119.13.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. American Express had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 29.75%. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

