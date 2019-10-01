American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of American Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. B. Riley raised shares of American Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMSWA traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $14.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,628. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. American Software has a 52-week low of $8.99 and a 52-week high of $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $474.88 million, a P/E ratio of 53.50 and a beta of 0.56.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $27.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 million. American Software had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 7.57%. Equities analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. American Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.14%.

In other American Software news, Director Dennis Hogue sold 3,000 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $45,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,057.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director J Michael Edenfield sold 6,200 shares of American Software stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $94,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 421,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,413,229.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 183,162 shares of company stock worth $2,768,661. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Software by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cloverdale Capital Management LLC now owns 1,079,966 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,202,000 after buying an additional 381,849 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in American Software by 200.4% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 175,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 117,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in American Software by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,442,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,969,000 after acquiring an additional 115,149 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in American Software by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 295,164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,882,000 after acquiring an additional 88,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Software during the 1st quarter worth $909,000. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment provides supply chain management and retail planning solutions, including sales and operations planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

