Analysts Anticipate Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $330,000.00

Brokerages forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) will announce $330,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200,000.00 and the highest is $550,000.00. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $550,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $940,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $400,000.00 to $1.47 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.05). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,303.31% and a negative return on equity of 24.12%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRNX. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,614,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,262,000 after purchasing an additional 675,749 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 2,039,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,982,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 932,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,312,000 after purchasing an additional 154,450 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 504,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,614,000 after purchasing an additional 52,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 499,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after purchasing an additional 11,175 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,715. The firm has a market cap of $368.81 million, a P/E ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 19.07, a current ratio of 19.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.27. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.33 and a one year high of $36.95.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.