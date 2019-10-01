Analysts Anticipate Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Will Post Earnings of $3.01 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) to report earnings per share of $3.01 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Lam Research’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.99. Lam Research posted earnings per share of $3.36 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Lam Research will report full-year earnings of $13.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.95 to $15.09. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $17.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.46 to $20.73. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lam Research.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.22. Lam Research had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. ValuEngine upgraded Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI upgraded Lam Research from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Nomura started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $216.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Lam Research to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.41.

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 3,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $837,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $2,641,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,997 shares of company stock worth $14,854,855 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 655.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,502,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171,131 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,565,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,354,358,000 after acquiring an additional 913,293 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 563.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,043,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after acquiring an additional 885,862 shares during the last quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter worth $148,977,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 582,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,202,000 after acquiring an additional 415,418 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.39. 1,494,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,091,687. Lam Research has a 1 year low of $122.64 and a 1 year high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.24%.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

