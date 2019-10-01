Analysts Anticipate Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $53.73 Million

Analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will report $53.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $50.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $56.85 million. Liquidity Services reported sales of $52.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full year sales of $221.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $218.35 million to $224.75 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $237.75 million, with estimates ranging from $235.24 million to $240.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $56.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Liquidity Services had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.84%.

Several research firms have commented on LQDT. BidaskClub cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

In other news, VP Sam Guzman sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $59,144.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 510.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,647 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,560,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,078 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,344,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,280,000 after acquiring an additional 42,515 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 89,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Liquidity Services by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 756,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 275,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LQDT traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 47,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,353. The company has a market capitalization of $251.37 million, a PE ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.72. Liquidity Services has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $9.16.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment offering approximately 500 product categories. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and capital assets; govdeals.com that enables local and state government entities, including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers a suite of services that includes asset sales and marketing, and seller self-service; and auctiondeals.com, a self-service solution, which enable sellers list their own assets, and enable commercial businesses to sell surplus and salvage assets.

