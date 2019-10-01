Analysts Anticipate Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to Announce -$0.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vascular Biogenics Ltd (NASDAQ:VBLT) to post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.14) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics reported earnings of ($0.15) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.52). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13). Vascular Biogenics had a negative net margin of 3,021.20% and a negative return on equity of 35.35%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.25 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Vascular Biogenics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vascular Biogenics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Athena Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 23,950 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vascular Biogenics by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 295,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares during the period. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBLT stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,879. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.45. Vascular Biogenics has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of -0.28.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

