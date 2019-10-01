Analysts Expect Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) will post earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allakos’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.41) and the lowest is ($0.49). Allakos reported earnings per share of ($0.34) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Allakos will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.91) to ($1.74). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.58) to ($2.30). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Allakos.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Allakos by 4,853.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allakos in the first quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Allakos by 66.5% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the period. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ALLK traded up $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 501,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,465. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.19. Allakos has a one year low of $29.34 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of -1.31.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

