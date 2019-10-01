Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.64. Bank of Marin Bancorp also posted earnings per share of $0.62 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.43. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $26.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.59 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BMRC. ValuEngine cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. BidaskClub cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th.

Shares of BMRC stock traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $40.97. The company had a trading volume of 29,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,752. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $558.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.58 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.93. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.00 and a 12 month high of $45.13.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, EVP Peter Pelham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $120,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,265.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 5,391 shares of company stock worth $222,976 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Bank of Marin Bancorp by 955.1% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 56,570 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $2,010,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 84.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,493,000 after purchasing an additional 38,909 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 700,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 648.7% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Marin Bancorp Company Profile

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

Featured Article: Put Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.