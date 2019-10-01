Analysts Expect Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) Will Post Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2019

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) will report earnings per share of $1.19 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB’s earnings. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 65.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB will report full-year earnings of $3.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.08 to $4.22. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.99 to $4.40. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.02. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter.

FMX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank downgraded Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.00.

NYSE:FMX traded down $1.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.98. 383,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 342,298. Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB has a 12-month low of $80.86 and a 12-month high of $100.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.20.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,078 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 25,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB by 60.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,268,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,735,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.21% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB Company Profile

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages; and waters, juices, coffee, tea, sports and energy drinks, and dairy and plant-based protein beverages.

