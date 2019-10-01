Analysts Expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $59.51 Million

Analysts expect Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) to post $59.51 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Inseego’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.70 million and the lowest is $59.32 million. Inseego posted sales of $50.63 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $227.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $226.14 million to $229.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $276.72 million, with estimates ranging from $269.55 million to $283.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

INSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Northland Securities set a $6.00 price target on Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 price target on Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, National Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Inseego in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.07.

Inseego stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 826,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,243. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.70. Inseego has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.77 million, a P/E ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.46.

In other news, Director Brian Miller sold 3,900,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total value of $18,720,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 18.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 265.9% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 23,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 175.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 120,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 76,954 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 132.4% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 73,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 41,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Inseego by 42.1% in the second quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 299,527 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 88,802 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.96% of the company’s stock.

About Inseego

Inseego Corp. engages in the design and development of mobile, Internet of Things (IoT), and cloud solutions for large enterprise verticals, service providers, and small and medium-sized businesses worldwide. The company provides wireless 3G, 4G, and 5G hardware products that address various markets, including fleet and commercial telematics, aftermarket telematics, smart city infrastructure management, remote monitoring and control, wireless surveillance systems, security and connected home and fixed wireless access, and mobile broadband devices.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.