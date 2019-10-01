Analysts Expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to Post $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Southern Co (NYSE:SO) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.23 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.09. Southern also reported earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Southern.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. Southern’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research firms have weighed in on SO. KeyCorp began coverage on Southern in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 price target on Southern and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.70.

Southern stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $61.88. 2,957,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,667,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.43. The company has a market capitalization of $64.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.16, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.16. Southern has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.78%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $1,454,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,934,814.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,000 shares of company stock worth $4,855,580 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 3.8% in the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 14.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,153 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,918,000 after purchasing an additional 15,834 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.0% during the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 71,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 22.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,200,728 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Southern by 2.7% during the second quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

