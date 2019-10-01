Analysts Set Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) PT at $42.49

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.49.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BOLD shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Audentes Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Audentes Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BOLD traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.69. 18,493 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 498,432. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.46. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.99 and a beta of 1.82. Audentes Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $17.95 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.85) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total transaction of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,607,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 276,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,877,575.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,333,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,204,000 after acquiring an additional 413,768 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,735,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,730,000 after buying an additional 433,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,206 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,629,000 after buying an additional 84,659 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 913.5% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,619,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,206,000 after buying an additional 1,459,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Audentes Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,346,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,559,000 after buying an additional 322,279 shares in the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Audentes Therapeutics Company Profile

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Audentes Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Audentes Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.