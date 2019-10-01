Analysts Set Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) PT at $27.30

Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.30.

COG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of Cabot Oil & Gas stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, hitting $17.78. 473,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,433. Cabot Oil & Gas has a one year low of $16.01 and a one year high of $27.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $534.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.10 million. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 34.79% and a net margin of 34.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Cabot Oil & Gas declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Friday, July 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas exploration company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Peter B. Delaney bought 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,314. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Dan O. Dinges bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $326,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 3,104,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,725,977.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 53,255 shares of company stock worth $895,416 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,319,871 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,132,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,009 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 12.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,336,617 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $765,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,708,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 10.4% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 14,287,550 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $372,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343,815 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 4,360.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,555,800 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $152,337,000 after acquiring an additional 7,386,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas by 34.7% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,738,311 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $154,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

