Analysts Set Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) Target Price at $38.75

Carolina Financial Corp (NASDAQ:CARO) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, one has given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.75.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CARO. Raymond James raised Carolina Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Carolina Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Carolina Financial in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In related news, Director W. Scott Brandon sold 3,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $131,186.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,167,438.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Morrow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.35, for a total value of $72,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 117,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,263,564.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,192 shares of company stock valued at $365,696 in the last three months. 6.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carolina Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 66.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 18,245 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 19.5% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carolina Financial by 5.6% during the second quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,944,000 after buying an additional 27,175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CARO traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $35.54. The company had a trading volume of 33,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,416. Carolina Financial has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $38.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.98.

Carolina Financial (NASDAQ:CARO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.64 million. Carolina Financial had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 28.60%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carolina Financial will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. Carolina Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.59%.

About Carolina Financial

Carolina Financial Corporation operates as a holding company for CresCom Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking financial services in South Carolina and North Carolina. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Mortgage Banking, and Other. It offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand and savings accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit.

