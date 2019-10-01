Analysts Set Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) PT at $13.40

Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MESA shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Mesa Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Monday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Mesa Air Group in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Mesa Air Group alerts:

Mesa Air Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 4,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,701. Mesa Air Group has a 12-month low of $5.35 and a 12-month high of $15.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $180.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.91 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 16.32%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. First Quadrant L P CA grew its position in Mesa Air Group by 49.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Peak Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mesa Air Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.